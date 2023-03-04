Barnes notched 20 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during Friday's 128-127 win over the Clippers.

Barnes has yet to record a double-double this season, but he's ended three rebounds or fewer away from reaching that feat in each of his last two appearances. Even though the veteran forward plays a secondary role in the Kings' offensive scheme behind De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, he's still averaging 14.2 points per game since the start of February.