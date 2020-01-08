Kings' Harrison Barnes: Dismal outing in win
Barnes provided two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound in 27 minutes Tuesday in the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns.
The Kings made a 21-point comeback to stun the Suns, but Barnes didn't provide much help to Sacramento's second-half charge. In fact, the two points were his fewest of the season, and as is often the case when his shots aren't falling, Barnes didn't provide enough in other areas to compensate for the lack of scoring. With averages of 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 three-pointers in 32.7 minutes over his past six outings, Barnes doesn't look like a must-roster player in 12-team leagues these days.
