Barnes won't return to Monday's game against the Hornets due to a right quadriceps contusion, Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Barnes left the game in the fourth quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team. He'll be considered day-to-day leading up to Sacramento's matchup with the Lakers on Wednesday.
