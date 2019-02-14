Barnes finished with 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 loss to Denver.

Barnes dropped a 19-and-11 double-double Wednesday, playing a whopping 41 minutes. Barnes is yet to shoot better than 37 percent during his time with the Kings but continues to see big minutes. The four steals across his last two games would appear to be a fluke and he typically provides points and threes on low efficiency.