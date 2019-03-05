Barnes finished with 22 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-108 victory over the Knicks.

Barnes ended Monday's game with a 22-and-10 double-double. The line was nice on the surface but he contributed basically outside of points and rebounds. On nights his shot is falling, his production appears much better and this was one of those nights. Barnes is fine to roster in standard formats as long as you don't need assists or defensive stats.