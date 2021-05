Barnes (adductor) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Grizzlies,Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Barnes has missed the King's last nine games with a groin injury and is likely to miss his tenth consecutive Friday. Before his injury Barnes was playing his best of the season, averaging 21.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Expect Chimezie Metu to start in Barnes' place.