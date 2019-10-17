Barnes scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sacramento's 124-110 exhibition win over Melbourne United on Wednesday.

Barnes delivered a solid stat line despite playing roughly one half of the contest. He might not have that kind of effectiveness from the floor once the regular season starts, but he should represent good value for double-digit scoring on a nightly basis.