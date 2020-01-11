Barnes scored 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with three assists, a rebound and a steal in 36 minutes during Sacramento's 127-106 defeat to Milwaukee on Friday.

Barnes was scoring at an efficient rate until exiting the game with a right quadriceps injury. He would leave with 3:02 remaining as Milwaukee led 111-98, and would not return. Sacramento next faces the Magic on Monday, when his status becomes more apparent.