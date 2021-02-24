Barnes had 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 127-118 loss to the Nets.

The 28-year-old missed the previous three games with a foot strain, but he returned to the court with an efficient shooting performance Tuesday. Barnes was shooting 30.8 percent from the field over the previous five games, but he busted out of the slump after recovering from the foot injury.