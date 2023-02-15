Barnes finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to Phoenix.

Barnes continues to offer up buckets full of nothing, ending with 11 points in 36 minutes. Thanks to his empty skillset, Barnes now sits well outside the top 150 over the past month. His points production can be valuable for streaming purposes but outside of that, he should not be on the radar as a long-term asset outside of deeper formats.