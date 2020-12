Barnes totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 preseason win over Portland.

Barnes failed to reach any great heights in the win, scoring just nine points on inefficient shooting. As is standard for Barnes, he added very little in the way of supporting numbers, highlighting his less than appealing fantasy game. Barnes is fine to take late in standard drafts if you need a boost in points only.