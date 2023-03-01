Barnes recorded 29 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 win over the Thunder.

Barnes stepped up on the offensive end in the win, scoring 29 points, the most he has scored in more than six weeks. With De'Aaron Fix (wrist) sidelined, Barnes took it upon himself to shoulder more of the scoring responsibility, rewarding anyone who managed to stream him in. While he can have limited value thanks to his ability to score the basketball, Barnes' lack of peripheral numbers usually keeps his fantasy appeal relatively low.