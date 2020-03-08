Kings' Harrison Barnes: Excels with 20 points in win
Barnes provided 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 36 minutes in Saturday's 123 -111 win over the Trail Blazers.
Barnes added another excellent stat line to his resume after an equally impressive total against the Sixers on Thursday. When he's dialed in, Barnes is one of four pure shooters on the team who can get things going from beyond the arc. With the help of Barnes' five threes, the Kings tied a team record for three-pointers. While the veteran carries more variance than most of his teammates, the perfect storm of production on Saturday is an encouraging sign as the Kings make a push for a playoff spot, and Barnes will figure to be a key part of that effort.
