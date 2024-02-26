Barnes chipped in 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 victory over the Clippers.

Players like Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray have endured their share of struggles recently, but Barnes' veteran presence has kept the ship upright at the wing. The pure shooter remains effective although he also has the tendency to underperform with the occasional single-digit total. Barnes can achieve his upside with a dialed-in three-point shot, and he drilled four from downtown in the win.