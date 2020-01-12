Play

Barnes (quadriceps) is expected to play Monday against the Magic, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Barnes exited Friday's 127-106 loss to Milwaukee late in the fourth quarter with the right quadriceps injury, but it sounds like he was able to practice Sunday without any major restrictions. His status will likely be updated again following Monday's morning shootaround, but Barnes shouldn't be subject to a minutes restriction if he's ultimately cleared to play.

