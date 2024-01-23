Barnes contributed 32 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 122-107 victory over the Hawks.

Barnes notched his second 30-plus point performance of the season in the victory. The veteran hit shots all over the court and helped the Kings build a big lead in the second quarter that they never surrendered. Despite his standout play against the Hawks, Barnes' numbers are on pace to hit career lows in many categories in his 12th season. Over 42 games, Barnes is averaging 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists.