Kings' Harrison Barnes: Explodes offensively in loss
Barnes collected 29 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 37 minutes in the Kings' 133-129 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday.
Barnes' scoring total led the Kings on the night and snapped an extended stretch of middling offensive production for the veteran. Barnes had scored 10 points or fewer in six of the prior eight games, a sample during which he'd shot 42.9 percent or lower in six contests as well. The 26-year-old is now averaging 13.8 points (on 45.5 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across four April games.
