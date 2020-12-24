Barnes scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go with nine rebouns, five assists, and two steals in 42 minutes of Wednesday's 124-122 win over Denver.

Barnes posted a well-rounded stat line including a team-high two steals and nine assists to go with over 20 points in his season debut. The forward was more of a peripheral option last year with the Kings, but was in the thick of things for the team on opening night. Barnes will need to post similar numbers going forward to be more than a rotational piece on fantasy rosters.