Barnes finished with 16 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 115-108 victory over the Hornets.

Barnes had one of his better all-around games of the season, highlighting just what an empty start it has been for the veteran. Despite continuing to log significant minutes, Barnes currently sits outside the top 200 in standard formats. Given he has a proven inability to produce anything but points and triples, he should be viewed as just a streaming candidate moving forward.