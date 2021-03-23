Barnes registered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds and eight assists across 41 minutes in Monday's victory over the Cavs.

Barnes was the only starter to score less than 10 points despite playing the most minutes. While he didn't light up the scoring column, he tied a season-high with eight dimes and grabbed double-digit boards for the second time in three games. After ending February and beginning March with four straight 20-point outings, he's failed to hit that mark in seven of his last eight outings.