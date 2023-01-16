Barnes had 29 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 win over the Spurs.

Barnes was incredibly efficient throughout the contest, registering 15 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field before going a perfect 3-of-3 over the final two quarters for additional 14 points. The small forward went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and also matched a season high with 11 free-throw attempts in the contest. He's now averaging 22.1 points per game in the month of January, shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 51.8 percent from three over that span.