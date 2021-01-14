Barnes recorded 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes in the 132-126 loss to Portland on Wednesday.

Barnes continued his most recent trend of up and down in the loss Wednesday. The forward has been on quite the rollercoaster ride with his form as of recent and had a rather poor shooting night. He only went 27 percent from the floor, but did manage just shy of perfect from the line. He did also grab his fair share at the boards to make up for his poor shooting efforts. Barnes is a versatile player and an important one for Sacramento. Therefore, even if he does fault here or there, he will still be a significant piece to the larger puzzle.