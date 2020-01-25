Kings' Harrison Barnes: Goes for 19 points
Barnes had 19 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 98-81 win at Chicago.
Barnes has been extremely inconsistent with his scoring of late -- over his last eight outings, he has failed to crack the 10-point mark four times but has scored 19 or more points thrice during that span. That lack of consistency hurts his upside a bit considering he doesn't stand out in any other particular category, but Barnes is doing enough things overall to remain rostered in most formats moving forward.
