Barnes finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 boards and three assists in 39 minutes of a 107-96 win against Boston on Friday.

Barnes pulled down a season-best 13 boards in the contest, leading to his second double-double this month. While the 13 boards marked his season high, Barnes has been hitting the glass hard recently, with at least seven rebounds in four of his last six games. He'll face the 76ers on Saturday.