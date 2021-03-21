Barnes delivered 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 33 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 loss to the Sixers.

Barnes' rebound and assist numbers were the highlights of his stat line in the loss, as he only made seven shot attempts in the contest. Despite the loss, Barnes represents one of the many fantasy values on the Kings' roster. The loss of Marvin Bagley has allowed more rebounds to come his way, and he'll sometimes pop with enough scoring to be relevant in that category as well.