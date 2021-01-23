Barnes recorded 21 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 103-94 win over the Knicks.

After a string of four games where Barnes averaged just 9.3 points on 31.4 percent shooting, he had a huge bounceback effort Friday. He was aggressive, getting to the free-throw line and making a season-high nine freebies. The 28-year-old his having his best season since leaving Dallas, averaging 15.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 34.9 minutes.