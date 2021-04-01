Barnes recorded six points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 loss to the Spurs.

The 28-year-old matched his career high in rebounds on Wednesday while producing stats across the board. Barnes' scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted nine, nine, two, 16, 14, and six points over his last six games, respectively. As long as he's starting and playing 30-plus minutes a game, the ninth-year forward should continue providing decent points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers for the 11th-seeded Kings.