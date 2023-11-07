Barnes finished with three points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 122-97 loss to Houston.

This was easily Barnes' worst game of the season as the Kings fell to 2-4. De'Aaron Fox (ankle) being out should in theory mean more production for Barnes, so he's a bounce-back candidate moving forward.