Barnes put up two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 loss to the Clippers.

Barnes' production over the course of the season has been very up and down thus far, with Tuesday's game being his season low in scoring. Over his last 10 contests prior to Tuesday night, Barnes is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks through 32.4 minutes, so expect him to get back on track Thursday against Oklahoma City.