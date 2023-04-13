Barnes suffered a minor tweak to his ankle at the end of Wednesday's practice but expects to play Saturday against the Warriors, Brenden Nunes of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Barnes started all 82 regular-season games for the Kings this year and appears to be on track for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round despite his ankle issue. He scored in double figures in his final six regular-season appearances, averaging 14.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.