Barnes totaled 12 points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Monday's 133-129 victory over Minnesota.

Barnes was at his non-productive best Monday, notching just 12 points despite playing almost 40 minutes. He is outside the top-150 over the past two weeks, something that is unlikely to rectify itself anytime soon. Barnes' value is almost completely reliant on his scoring, making him a must-roster player in deeper formats only. He can be more valuable in points leagues; however, even then, his upside is certainly limited.