Kings' Harrison Barnes: Kings preparing extension offer
The Kings are preparing to offer Barnes a four-year extension in the $88-90 million range, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Earlier in the month, Barnes declined his $25.1 million player option for next season. It's not clear if he'll take the Kings' proposed extension offer, though it is lucrative. After joining the Kings last season, Barnes averaged 14.3 points on 11.1 shots, plus 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 33.9 minutes.
