Barnes totaled 30 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 127-122 victory over the Pacers.

Barnes continues to shine for the Kings, going against what he has been able to do over the past few seasons. Something to note is that despite how well he has played this season, he is still only a top-80 player in standard formats. The scoring is typically always going to give him a boost but the supporting numbers are the issue. As long as he can contribute in multiple categories, he should be able to hover around the top-100 for the rest of the campaign.