Barnes scored a team-high 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Nets.

The Kings as a team shot a woeful 15.4 percent (4-for-26) from three-point range, but Barnes at least was able to make some things happen inside the arc. The 27-year-old remains a consistent scoring option, but not a dynamic one -- Barnes has scored in double digits in 12 of 14 games so far, but hit for 20 or more points only twice.