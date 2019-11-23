Kings' Harrison Barnes: Leads charge in Brooklyn
Barnes scored a team-high 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding five rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Nets.
The Kings as a team shot a woeful 15.4 percent (4-for-26) from three-point range, but Barnes at least was able to make some things happen inside the arc. The 27-year-old remains a consistent scoring option, but not a dynamic one -- Barnes has scored in double digits in 12 of 14 games so far, but hit for 20 or more points only twice.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Records 15 points in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 16 in win over Hawks•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 19 points against New York•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Drops 18 points against Melbourne•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...