Barnes contributed 22 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 victory over the Pacers.

Barnes came into the contest having averaged just 8.7 points on 42.9 percent shooting over his past three games. He snapped the slump with a team-leading scoring total in the victory, finished with 20-plus points for the first time since Nov. 22. Barnes has recorded five games of 20 points or more so far this season, but he's also finished with single-digit scoring in eight contests.