Barnes contributed 22 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 victory over the Pacers.
Barnes came into the contest having averaged just 8.7 points on 42.9 percent shooting over his past three games. He snapped the slump with a team-leading scoring total in the victory, finished with 20-plus points for the first time since Nov. 22. Barnes has recorded five games of 20 points or more so far this season, but he's also finished with single-digit scoring in eight contests.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Great shooting Sunday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Another quiet night Sunday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Bounces back with 20 points in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Minimal role Monday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Plug pulled•