Kings' Harrison Barnes: Leads team in scoring
Barnes totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in the Kings' loss to the 76ers on Friday.
Barnes led the Kings in scoring on a night where no one could get into any kind of rhythm offensively. The former Warrior and Maverick has provided a nice scoring punch for the starting unit and some fairly lucrative fantasy value for owners. Over his last five games, Barnes averaged 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals.
