Barnes (quadriceps) isn't listed on the Kings' injury report in advance of Monday's game against the Magic.

Barnes appeared to suffer a right quad injury late in Friday's 127-106 loss to the Bucks, but his ability to practice fully Sunday allowed him to escape the Kings' injury report. He should be ready to fill a high-minute role as Sacramento's starting small forward Monday and will look to continue his hot offensive run. Over the last five games, Barnes is averaging 17.2 points per game, though the scoring production has come on an unsustainable 58 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from three-point range.