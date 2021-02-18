Barnes didn't practice Wednesday due to a left foot strain and isn't expected to play Thursday against the Heat, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

According to Anderson, the 28-year-old suffered the injury Sunday against the Grizzlies, and he attempted to play through the issue in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday. Glenn Robinson, DaQuan Jeffries and Nemanja Bjelica could see increased run if Barnes is ultimately unavailable Wednesday.