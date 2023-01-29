Barnes recorded 13 points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

Barnes was woeful from the field Saturday but somewhat salvaged his night by going 10-of-11 from the charity stripe. Much like his teammate Keegan Murray, Barnes has very little to fall back on when his shot isn't falling. He is currently averaging 15.4 points per game this season, sitting just inside the top 120 in standard formats. Technically, he can be looked at as a 12-team commodity, when in reality, he is more of a points streamer on most nights.