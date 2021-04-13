Barnes scored 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 43 minutes in Monday's loss to the Pelicans.

Barnes continued to be in a bit of a cold spell from the field and he's shooting only 40 percent across his last three games. However, he offset those struggles by knocking in multiple threes for the first time in his last four games and shooting perfectly from the free-throw line. Most notable were his defensive contributions, as Barnes recorded more than two steals for only the second time this season and also chipped in a rare block as well.