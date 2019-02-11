Barnes tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 victory over Phoenix.

Barnes managed just nine points in his second game as a King, a somewhat underwhelming effort. The two steals were nice but Barnes value relies almost solely on his scoring and he could find it difficult to match his numbers from Dallas given the point scoring ability on the Kings roster.