Barnes logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Pistons.

Barnes failed to score for the first time this season during Tuesday's win over the Pistons. Despite starting, the veteran forward played as many or fewer minutes than Trey Lyles, Malik Monk and Juan Toscano-Anderson.