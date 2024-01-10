Barnes logged zero points (0-1 FG, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one assist over 14 minutes during Tuesday's 131-110 victory over the Pistons.
Barnes failed to score for the first time this season during Tuesday's win over the Pistons. Despite starting, the veteran forward played as many or fewer minutes than Trey Lyles, Malik Monk and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Posts another quiet performance•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Held to two points•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Pops for 18 in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores in double figures•