Barnes closed with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Monday's 116-113 loss to the Warriors.
Barnes played his second-fewest minutes of the season and took his second-fewest amount of shots in Monday's loss. He's been inconsistent this season and is averaging just 9.9 points on 36.8 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. The forward's efficiency should trend upward, but his usage remains at risk with a wealth of aggressive teammates around him.
