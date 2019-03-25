Kings' Harrison Barnes: Modestly involved in loss
Barnes posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in the Kings' 111-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Barnes was much less a factor than 24 hours earlier versus the Suns, when he'd put up his best scoring tally (25 points) since joining the Kings. The veteran's shot attempts were his fewest since Feb. 25, so his drop in usage certainly qualifies as an outlier. Barnes been solid throughout March while averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, keeping him highly viable during fantasy postseason.
