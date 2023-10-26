Barnes registered 33 points (11-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Wednesday's 130-114 win over the Jazz.

Barnes shot 10-for-11 from the floor in the first half to help the Kings build a double-digit lead heading into the break. He cooled down in the second half but still finished the night as the leading scorer in the game. Barnes is playing his fifth full season with the Kings after being traded from the Mavericks in the 2018-19 season and signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension over the offseason. His veteran presence and versatility were key for the Kings' postseason run last year, and he will serve as a stable complementary piece in the starting lineup beside All-Stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.