Barnes and the Kings agreed Thursday on a three-year contract extension worth $54 million, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The news comes as no major surprise, as Barnes was instrumental in Sacramento's rise up the Western Conference standings. Barnes appeared in all 82 games during the 2022-23 season, averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Look for him to play a significant role once again next season due to his ability to play both forward spots.