Barnes (foot) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bucks, but coach Luke Walton said that he doesn't expect him to play, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Holmes will warm up ahead of Sunday's game to determine his availability, but Walton said that the team is planning as though he won't play against Milwaukee. With Glenn Robinson (personal) also unavailable, Buddy Held and DaQuan Jeffries should see increased run for the Kings if Barnes is ultimately held out.