Dedmon tallied 20 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to Boston.

Barnes was at his one dimensional best Monday, scoring 20 points to go with virtually nothing else. This is really who Barnes is now which makes him a fringe 12-team option at best. If you need points and threes, give him a look. If you are chasing anything else, there is likely a more productive option on the waiver wire.