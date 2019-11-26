Kings' Harrison Barnes: Notches 20 points in loss
Dedmon tallied 20 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 35 minutes during Monday's 103-102 loss to Boston.
Barnes was at his one dimensional best Monday, scoring 20 points to go with virtually nothing else. This is really who Barnes is now which makes him a fringe 12-team option at best. If you need points and threes, give him a look. If you are chasing anything else, there is likely a more productive option on the waiver wire.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Leads charge in Brooklyn•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Records 15 points in win•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 16 in win over Hawks•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 19 points against New York•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...