Barnes finished Tuesday's 113-106 loss to the Nuggets with 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes.

At least for one game, Barnes didn't benefit much from the absence of Domantas Sabonis (thumb). Barnes' 16.2 percent usage rate on the night was roughly in line with his season-long rate (16.8 percent), and he grabbed only a couple more extra boards than he typically does (5.5 per game). Sabonis is listed as questionable for Wednesday's rematch with Denver and doesn't seem likely to miss much additional time even if he ends up sitting a second straight game, so Barnes' fantasy outlook should remain fairly stable moving forward.