Kings' Harrison Barnes: Paces team in loss
Barnes finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 36 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bucks.
Barnes is solidly in the midst of his best stretch since the beginning of January as he's totaled 48 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on 17-of-26 shooting over his past two contests. That said, he's unlikely to keep up this current level of production for much longer as, since the new year, Barnes' failed to top double digits in seven-of-18 games. That said, he's still worth a roster spot in most formats as his averages of 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 threes still represent decent nightly contributions.
